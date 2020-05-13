'Hamilton' movie to release on Disney+ in July

A crushing blow for airports
The Walt Disney Company, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail on Tuesday announced that Disney+ will have an early release of the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton.
Disney’s Hamilton film which was slated for release on October 15, 2021 ill now be streamed as a Disney+ exclusive on July 3, 2020.
“It’s only a matter of time...Our Hamilton film. THIS July 3rd. On Disney+.#Hamilfilm,” Miranda tweeted.
Hamilton is one of the most popular Broadway shows to hit the stage and a one-time-Tony Award winner apart from other accolades such as the GRAMMY Award, Olivier Award, and Pulitzer Prize.
Disney had reportedly spent $75 million to gain the worldwide rights to the show, according to a Deadline report.
Miranda, Seller and Kail are among the producers of the film. It is directed by Kail and was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016 according to Dinsey’s official statement.
For most people, the Disney film will mark the first viewing of the Broadway musical owing to the record-breaking ticket prices and limited shows in cities such as New York, Chicago, and San Fransisco.
“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of ‘Hamilton’—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman in a press release.
“We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind ‘Hamilton’ to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”
Hamilton features Tony Award winners Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.
Other cast members include Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes.
