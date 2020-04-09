Disney+Hotstar India hits 8 million paid subscribers

Media giant Disney on Wednesday said that it has garnered approximately 8 million paid subscribers for its Disney+Hotstar video streaming service in India.

Disney now has now globally surpassed the 50 million mark for paid subscribers globally. India accounts for “approximately eight million” paid subscribers.

“Disney+ has now achieved another new milestone, with 50 million paid subscribers globally within five months after its US launch.

Disney+ went live last week in India, where it is offered in conjunction with the existing Hotstar service, and already accounts for approximately eight million of Disney+’s 50 million paid subscribers, the company said in an official statement.

Star India’s OTT platform Hotstar on April 3 had officially been rebranded as Disney+Hotstar.

Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India said: “Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people’s lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this.”

“We hope the power of Disney’s storytelling, delivered through Hotstar’s technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times,” he said.

Disney launched its streaming service in India offering three different subscription plans- Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier.

The existing customers of the streaming service had been automatically upgraded to their respective new subscription plan. Users will be charged the new rates upon renewal, the company had said.

The new price for the Disney+Hotstar premium is ₹1499/year, up from its previous plan of ₹999 for a year. Disney+ Hotstar VIP is priced at ₹399 for a year.