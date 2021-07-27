Disney+Hotstar launches 3 new subscription plans

Video streaming player Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday announced that it will be launching new content in the coming months which includes local original content, as well as continuing live streams for major sporting events such as Vivo IPL 2021 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to happen in the next six months.

The platform is also expanding its subscription offering with three new subscription plans. Starting September 1, users can choose from three new subscription plans namely- Mobile for ₹499 per year, which will be a single device plan; Super for ₹899 per year, which will give access to two devices, and Premium for ₹1,499 per year, which will give access to four devices.

Sunil Rayan, President and Head, Disney+ Hotstar said, “The content slate demonstrates our relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories to our consumers. With our fresh slate of movies and shows, we are proud that India's top stars and industry stalwarts have chosen to debut with us to present stories that are genre-defining clubbed with high-quality products that make Har Watch, Top-Notch.”

Digital content to doubled

Rayan said that the number of digital titles will double on the platform in the coming months.

Veteran actors such as Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi, Kirti Kulhari, Shabana Azmi, Shefali Shah, Richa Chadha; Sathyaraj, Sarath Kumar, will be headlining this line of local content. The new lineup includes titles such as “The Empire” starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi; the second season of Sushmita Sen-starrer “Aarya”; supernatural thriller “Fear”, Saif Ali Khan-starrer horror-comedy “Bhoot Police” and Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha starrer “Bhuj: The Pride of India”.