‘Electronic skin’ can be used to collect biological data in real time: Study

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
A material that is identical to human skin in strength, stretchability and sensitivity could be used to collect biological data in real time, according to researchers.
A team of researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology have developed a durable ‘electronic skin’ that can mimic various natural functions of the human skin. It has been developed by reinforcing a substance called hydrogel with silica nanoparticles “as a strong and stretchy substrate and a 2D titanium carbide MXene as the sensing layer, bound together with highly conductive nanowires.”
E-skins are usually developed by layering an active nanomaterial on a stretchy surface that attaches to human skin and acts as a sensor. The connection between these layers however can be too weak at times which impacts the durability.
“The landscape of skin electronics keeps shifting at a spectacular pace,” explained KAUST postdoc Yichen Cai, one of the lead researchers. “The emergence of 2D sensors has accelerated efforts to integrate these atomically thin, mechanically strong materials into functional, durable artificial skins.”
“Hydrogels are more than 70 per cent water, making them very compatible with human skin tissues,” researcher Jie Shen further explained. This makes the material more stretchable and similar to the human skin.
Also read: IITH researchers develop "e-skin" that mimics human skin
The prototype e-skin built by the researchers could sense objects from 20 centimeters away. It could further respond to stimuli in less than one tenth of a second. The e-skin could also distinguish handwriting written upon it. “It is a striking achievement for an e-skin to maintain toughness after repeated use,” said Shen, “which mimics the elasticity and rapid recovery of human skin.”
Such e-skins when further developed have the potential to track a range of biological information including blood pressure fluctuations detected through vibrations in the arteries and movements of large limbs and joints. This data can then be stored on the cloud through Wi-fi.
“The ideal e-skin will mimic the many natural functions of human skin, such as sensing temperature and touch, accurately and in real time,” said Cai. “One remaining obstacle to the widespread use of e-skins lies in scaling up of high-resolution sensors,” added group leader Vincent Tung, “however, laser-assisted additive manufacturing offers new promise.”
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...