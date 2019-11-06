Eros to take four upcoming bollywood films to overseas markets

Eros International Plc will release four Hindi films across different genres later this year in several overseas markets including the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US) and West Asia.

The first film to be released is the romantic action film titled ‘Marjaavaan’ , directed by Milap Zaveri, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. It will be released on November 15. Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film is a dramatic, violent and action-packed love story.

The second film to be distributed will be ‘Pagalpanti’, which is scheduled to release on November 22. The forthcoming film is a comedy caper directed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios. The story of the film revolves around a group of Indian tourists on vacation that turns into a patriotic mission. The comedy stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Arshad Warsi.



The other releases include ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and ‘The Body’. The two starkly different films are scheduled to release simultaneously on December 6. The former is a remake of a cult Bollywood film of the same name. Produced by T-Series and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the highly awaited film stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. ‘The Body’ is a thriller mystery inspired by its Spanish antecedent. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the film is headlined by Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala.

“With this, we shall continue to forge our own path in the overseas market with the sole objective to delight the Indian diaspora and global consumers seeking fresh content,” said Sunil Lulla, Managing Director- Eros International Media Ltd.