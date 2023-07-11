Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam has extended his support to Kerala’s ‘Cinema Tourism Project,’ which seeks to showcase prime locations featured in popular hits in different parts of the State to attract tourists.

During a meeting with Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, Mani Ratnam promised to endorse locations that left a deep impression in people’s minds after getting featured in box office hits.

To start with, Mani Ratnam will participate in a show planned at Bekal Fort in Kasaragod , where exciting scenes of his film ‘Bombay’ was shot.

Through the cinema tourism initiative, Kerala aims to attract tourists to nostalgic locations that got closely identified with films.

Mani Ratnam deeply appreciated the pioneering project during his discussion with Riyas in Kozhikode. Kerala’s scenic landscape had been the location of several of his films, especially for song sequences.

Riyas said the support and presence of Mani Ratnam will greatly boost to Cinema Tourism.

The Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, featured in ‘Bombay,’ starring Aravind Swami and Manisha Koirala, is included in the project. The filmmaker, who also helmed the 1984 Malayalam film ‘Unaroo,’ will attend the programme at Bekal Fort to rev up the project along with the actors of ‘Bombay’.