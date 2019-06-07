Variety

First Fiddle opens outlet in Chennai

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 07, 2019 Published on June 07, 2019

Casual dining restaurants operator First Fiddle Restaurants is entering the southern market with the launch of its resto-bar brand ‘Lord of the Drinks’ in the upscale Nungambakkam locality in Chennai. The New Delhi-based chain, headed by Priyank Sukhija, operates 28 outlets under multiple food & beverages brands such as Tamasha, The Flying Saucer Cafe, Lazeez Affaire and Plum by Bentchair. The company is also set launch its new brand ‘Daddy’ in Bengaluru next week.

