First Fiddle opens outlet in Chennai

Casual dining restaurants operator First Fiddle Restaurants is entering the southern market with the launch of its resto-bar brand ‘Lord of the Drinks’ in the upscale Nungambakkam locality in Chennai. The New Delhi-based chain, headed by Priyank Sukhija, operates 28 outlets under multiple food & beverages brands such as Tamasha, The Flying Saucer Cafe, Lazeez Affaire and Plum by Bentchair. The company is also set launch its new brand ‘Daddy’ in Bengaluru next week.