Cricket to Covid-19 vaccines: here’s what piqued Indians’ interest on Google

Google has released its latest search trends report for August highlighting the most trending topics on its search engine in India.

According to Google’s search trends, ‘Pakistan vs England’ was the most trending topic on the platform in August, with the search spiking over 5,000 per cent. Searches for the late former President of India ‘Pranab Mukherjee’ also spiked 4,000 per cent in August.

Searches for Indian Independence Day surged by over 3,750 per cent, the report said.

“Search interest for Independence Day peaks annually in August, but this year it soared to a new record high. The previous record peak was August 2018,” it said.

Google searches for Covid-19

As the case has been over the past few months, searches for topics related to the Covid-19 pandemic also surged in August. The most trending Covid-19 related search topic in August was ‘Amit Shah coronavirus’ with searches increasing by over 4,100 per cent.

The Home Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and had been hospitalised twice for Covid and post-Covid care.

Vaccine-related queries

A major focus in terms of Google searches was on preventive measures and cures for Covid-19. Searches for ‘Covid-19 prevention’ surged by over 1,600 per cent as per the report.

‘Vaccine for corona latest’ spiked more than 150 per cent, while searches for its Hindi translation ‘कोरोना वायरस टीका’ spiked over 90 per cent.

Russia’s ‘Sputnik’ Covid-19 vaccine also piqued Indians’ interest with searches for ‘Sputnik’ and ‘Sputnik vaccine’ increasing by more than 3,300 per cent and 2,750 per cent, respectively over the month.

Some of the most popular queries on Google included ‘When will India get vaccine?’, ‘When Russia vaccine available?,’ and ‘Do you think COVID vaccine development is going to be successful?’.

“Vaccine remains the most searched topic alongside coronavirus in India in August,” the report said.