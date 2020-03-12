From umbrellas and phones to mangoes, here’s what Indians forgot on their Uber rides

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Mumbai has bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country, according to the Uber Lost and Found Index 2020. The index provides a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to report items as lost.
Kolkata and Prayagraj ranked the second and third most forgetful cities in the country.
Over the last year, phones, cameras, and bags topped the list of items left behind by riders in Uber cabs, which along with utility items such as wallets, keys, clothing, and umbrellas comprised the top ten most forgotten items category. Besides these items, Indians also forgot unique things such as an acrylic artificial tooth, mangoes, medical prescriptions, exam notes, a kitchen tawa, a teddy bear and broom, to name a few.
Snapshots from the Uber Lost and Found Index India 2020
Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items
Phone
Camera
Bag
Wallet
Keys
Clothing
Umbrella
Water Bottle
Headphones
Glasses
Top 10 Most ‘Forgetful’ Cities
Mumbai
Kolkata
Prayagraj
Delhi
Bengaluru
Kanpur
Mangaluru
Agra
Varanasi
Patna
Most Forgetful Days of the Week
Friday
Thursday
Top 5 Most Forgetful Days of the Year
August 3, 2019
July 6, 2019
August 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
July 27, 2019
Lost items that peak on certain days:
People are most likely to forget a guitar on Saturdays and Sundays
People are most likely to forget their business card holders on Mondays and Fridays
People are most likely to forget their lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays
The Most Forgetful Time of the Day for Indians: Afternoon Time
2 pm
3 pm
1 pm
Top 20 Most Unique Lost Items
Acrylic artificial tooth
Mangoes
‘Becoming’ - A book by Michelle Obama
Exam Notes
Medical Prescriptions
Teddy bear
Military shoes
Kitchen Tawa
Balloons
Facial make-up kit
1 Blanket and 2 pillows
Dettol bottle
A Rose
Broom
Safari suit
AC remote
Painting
Icebox with injection
Tambola game
Kids’ tricycle
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions for water related problems
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...