From umbrellas and phones to mangoes, here’s what Indians forgot on their Uber rides

Mumbai has bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country, according to the Uber Lost and Found Index 2020. The index provides a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to report items as lost.

Kolkata and Prayagraj ranked the second and third most forgetful cities in the country.

Over the last year, phones, cameras, and bags topped the list of items left behind by riders in Uber cabs, which along with utility items such as wallets, keys, clothing, and umbrellas comprised the top ten most forgotten items category. Besides these items, Indians also forgot unique things such as an acrylic artificial tooth, mangoes, medical prescriptions, exam notes, a kitchen tawa, a teddy bear and broom, to name a few.

Snapshots from the Uber Lost and Found Index India 2020

Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items

Phone

Camera

Bag

Wallet

Keys

Clothing

Umbrella

Water Bottle

Headphones

Glasses

Top 10 Most ‘Forgetful’ Cities

Mumbai

Kolkata

Prayagraj

Delhi

Bengaluru

Kanpur

Mangaluru

Agra

Varanasi

Patna

Most Forgetful Days of the Week

Friday

Thursday

Top 5 Most Forgetful Days of the Year

August 3, 2019

July 6, 2019

August 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

July 27, 2019

Lost items that peak on certain days:

People are most likely to forget a guitar on Saturdays and Sundays

People are most likely to forget their business card holders on Mondays and Fridays

People are most likely to forget their lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

The Most Forgetful Time of the Day for Indians: Afternoon Time

2 pm

3 pm

1 pm

Top 20 Most Unique Lost Items

Acrylic artificial tooth

Mangoes

‘Becoming’ - A book by Michelle Obama

Exam Notes

Medical Prescriptions

Teddy bear

Military shoes

Kitchen Tawa

Balloons

Facial make-up kit

1 Blanket and 2 pillows

Dettol bottle

A Rose

Broom

Safari suit

AC remote

Painting

Icebox with injection

Tambola game

Kids’ tricycle