Google celebrates pizza with an interactive Google Doodle. Here’s why

Google’s interactive Google Doodle, on Monday, celebrated pizza, one of the most popular Italian dishes across the globe.
The celebration comes on the anniversary of the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” being inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
“Today’s interactive Doodle celebrates one of the world’s most popular dishes — pizza! On this day in 2007, the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” Google said in a post.
The interactive Doodle, which leads to a pizza puzzle game, features a few of the most beloved pizza toppings from all over the world. Users are challenged to slice the pizza based on the type of pizza ordered.
The more accurate the order for requested toppings and number of slices is, the more stars the user will earn.
The 11 pizzas that are featured in the game are Margherita Pizza (cheese, tomatoes, basil), Pepperoni Pizza (cheese, pepperoni), White Pizza (cheese, white sauce, mushrooms, broccoli), Calabresa Pizza (cheese, calabresa, onion rings, whole black olives), Muzzarella Pizza (cheese, oregano, whole green olives), Hawaiian Pizza (cheese, ham, pineapple), Magyaros Pizza (cheese, salami, bacon, onion, chili pepper), Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza (cheese, teriyaki chicken, seaweed, mayonnaise), Tom Yum Pizza (cheese, shrimp, mushrooms, chili peppers, lime leaves), Paneer Tikka Pizza (paneer, capsicum, onion, paprika) and Dessert Pizza.
“Although flatbread with toppings has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilisations from Egypt to Rome, the southwestern Italian city of Naples is widely credited as the birthplace of the pizza known today (dough layered with tomatoes and cheese) in the late 1700s,” Google explained."It's here that the story of pizza begins: one that is baked together with centuries of global migration, economic development, and technological evolution,” it said.
Today, an estimated five billion pizzas (350 slices per second in the US alone) are consumed internationally each year.
