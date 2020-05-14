Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana to be released on Amazon Prime on June 12

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo will skip theatres and premier directly on streaming service Amazon Prime on June 12.
“This June 12 join us first-day first show for #WorldPremiereOnPrime of Gulabo Sitabo! They say opposites attract. In this case, to wreck things up,” Amazon Prime India tweeted from their official account.
The film produced by Rising Sun Films co-run by Sircar and Kino Works will skip a theatrical release owing to theatres being shut with no reopening in sight in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bachchan too, make a similar announcement on his account.
“Joined Film Ind., in 1969 .. in 2020 .. its 51 years !! .. seen many changes and challenges .. NOW another CHALLENGE .. DIGITAL RELEASE of my film GULABO SITABO !! June 12 Amazon Prime 200+ country's .. THAT IS AMAZING ! Honoured to be a part of yet another change,” he tweeted.
The film is a first major Bollywood film to skip a theatrical release and head straight to an OTT platform.
The streaming service had earlier acquired this family comedy-drama starring Bachchan and Khurrana characters who play Lucknow-based hand puppeteers, Gulabo and Sitabo.
Apart from Gulabo and Sitabo, director J.J. Fredrick last month had said that he had sold his Tamil-language courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal to a streaming service. The film is expected to debut on Prime Video later in May, Gadgets360 reported.
According to the report, a horror-comedy titled Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar is also in talks with Disney+ Hotstar.
Apart from this, Netflix is also discussing the acquisition of three movies from T-series namely Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology Ludo, sports biopic Jhund starring Bachchan, and a coming-of-age comedy Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara Advani.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
For efficient management of a retirement corpus, one should focus more on certainty of income than on ...
Some of the MSME measures are part of Budget and Sinha panel recommendations
The Finance Minister had announced a 25 per cent cut in the prevailing rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) ...
Take-home pay will rise but retirement kitty will fall; employer’s cost-to-company will also fall
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...