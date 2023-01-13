HBO Max has announced a $1 hike to its ad-free monthly subscription plan to $15.99 from $14.99 along with taxes. The latest hike is applicable to new subscribers with immediate effect.

HBO Max launched in 2020, and since then this is the first time that the network has brought about a hike in its subscription plan.

HBO said that the existing customers will be able to see the hike difference of $1 on their next billing on or after February 11, 2023. The company also said that the hike will pave a way for wider investments and enhanced user experience.

Notably, the ad-supported tier of HBO Max will be unchanged at $9.99 monthly.