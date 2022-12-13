The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. HBO, HBO Max, and Netflix led the television categories with 14 nominations each. Major contenders, according to a TechCrunch report, included HBO’s The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and Hacks, as well as Netflix’s Wednesday, Ozark, and The Crown.

Netflix topped the list in the 2022 Golden Globe Awards with 17 nominations, while HBO and HBO Max received 10 nominations in the TV category. Netflix also received its first-ever Best Motion Picture (Drama) Golden Globe for “The Power of the Dog.”

This year, Netflix did well in the film categories with nine nominations, including Blonde, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Where the Crawdads Sing, The Good Nurse, White Noise, and German film All Quiet on the Western Front.

Netflix’s The Crown received four nominations: Best Drama Series, Best Television Actress - Drama Series (Imelda Staunton), Best Supporting Actress - Television Series (Elizabeth Debicki), and Best Supporting Actor - Television Series (Jonathan Pryce). Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story received four nominations under these categories: Best Limited Series - Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture and acting nominations for Evan Peters, Niecy Nash, and Richard Jenkins.

HBO and HBO Max’s The White Lotus received four nominations, Hacks with three, House of the Dragon with two, Euphoria, The Staircase, and The Flight Attendant with one nomination each.

In addition, the HFPA has nominated SS Rajamouli’s period action film RRR in the Best Picture — Non-English and Best Original Song — Motion Picture categories.

