I hope ‘The Winds of Winter’ novel will be completed by next year: George R.R Martin

Author George R, R Martin had said that he hopes to finish the sixth novel in his epic fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire by 2021.

The sixth novel, The Winds of Winter in the epic fantasy series which is an inspiration for the popular BO show, Game of Thrones has been in the works since 2012.

Martin, in a recent blog post, has said that the self-isolation imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic will help in speeding up the writing process. He hopes to finish the novel by next year.

“I have to confess, after half a year of pandemic, quarantine, and social distancing, I am showing signs of cabin fever… half of which is quite literal in my case. Yes, I am in an actual cabin in the mountains,” he wrote.

“If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on The Winds of Winter and making steady progress. I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week,” he added.

As previously hinted, the novel is going to be quite long.

“It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go. Please do not give any credence to any of the click-bait websites that like to parse every word of my posts as if they were papal encyclicals to divine hidden meanings,” Martin said.

Talking about missing a planned trip to Wellington for the CoNZealand which was forced to go virtual due to the pandemic, Martin said that “I can always visit Wellington next year when I hope that both Covid-19 and The Winds Of Winter will be done.”

The 71-year old author is still planning to host the Hugo Awards and has started pre-recording some bits for the ceremony.

“In between tapings, I return to Westeros. Of late I have been visiting with Cersei, Asha, Tyrion, Ser Barristan, and Areo Hotah I will be dropping back into Braavos next week,” Martin added.

Published on June 24, 2020

