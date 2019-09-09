I&B Ministry promotes IFFI 2019 at Toronto International Film Festival

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
With India gearing up for the golden jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019, outreach efforts have been intensified with key stakeholders of the international film fraternity.
As part of this strategy, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry in collaboration with CII is participating in the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival.
In the past few days, the Indian delegation has held several meetings with stakeholders associated with the festival circuit from various regions like Latin America, Europe and the US, to apprise them about policy initiatives being taken to promote India has a filming destination, as well as to encourage enhanced international participation in the golden jubilee edition of IFFI.
The Indian delegation met with representatives of Argentina’s National Institute of Cinema and Audivisual Arts (also known as INCAA), which has invited India to participate in the country’s première film festival.
“INCAA expressed that India should participate in the première film festival of Argentina - Mar del Plata International Film Festival 2019 and also in Ventana Sur 2019, which is attended by the entire Latin American community, with a possible Indian Delegation to Argentina to initiate dialogue on co-production between the two countries,” the I & B Ministry said.
Meanwhile, in a meeting with representatives of Berlin International Film Festival possibilities for enhanced Indian presence at Berlinale 2020 were discussed, it added.
Similar discussions were held with representatives of other film festivals such as Heartland International Film Festival, USA, Newport Beach Festival as well as with the New Zealand Film Commission on possibilities of having India as the focus country under the foreign language category at their respective film festivals. Meeting were also held with various other film festival representatives from China, Canada and Poland.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...