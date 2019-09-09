I&B Ministry promotes IFFI 2019 at Toronto International Film Festival

With India gearing up for the golden jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019, outreach efforts have been intensified with key stakeholders of the international film fraternity.

As part of this strategy, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry in collaboration with CII is participating in the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival.

In the past few days, the Indian delegation has held several meetings with stakeholders associated with the festival circuit from various regions like Latin America, Europe and the US, to apprise them about policy initiatives being taken to promote India has a filming destination, as well as to encourage enhanced international participation in the golden jubilee edition of IFFI.

The Indian delegation met with representatives of Argentina’s National Institute of Cinema and Audivisual Arts (also known as INCAA), which has invited India to participate in the country’s première film festival.

“INCAA expressed that India should participate in the première film festival of Argentina - Mar del Plata International Film Festival 2019 and also in Ventana Sur 2019, which is attended by the entire Latin American community, with a possible Indian Delegation to Argentina to initiate dialogue on co-production between the two countries,” the I & B Ministry said.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with representatives of Berlin International Film Festival possibilities for enhanced Indian presence at Berlinale 2020 were discussed, it added.

Similar discussions were held with representatives of other film festivals such as Heartland International Film Festival, USA, Newport Beach Festival as well as with the New Zealand Film Commission on possibilities of having India as the focus country under the foreign language category at their respective film festivals. Meeting were also held with various other film festival representatives from China, Canada and Poland.