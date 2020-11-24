Indian web sequel ‘Delhi Crime’ wins International Emmy award for Best Drama Series

‘Delhi Crime’ has bagged a major win for Indian web series, winning the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmys.

This was the first-ever Emmy for an Indian program.

“Drama Series Delhi Crime Wins First Ever Emmy® for an Indian Program,” read an official press release.

The seven-part Netflix series written and directed by Richie Mehta is based on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case. It stars Shefali Shah in the lead role along with Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Vinod Sherawat, Mridul Sharma, Gopal Datt Tiwari, Gaurav Rana, Yashaswini Dayama, Jaya Bhattacharya, Anurag Arora and Sidharth Bhardwaj.

The 48th International Emmys were major for Indian web series with multiple nominations in various categories.

Arjun Mathur was nominated for the Best Actor category for his role in Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven. Prime Video's Four More Shots Please was also nominated for the Best Comedy Series.

The Best Actor award, however, was won by Billy Barratt for Responsible Child (United Kingdom). Best Comedy Series award went to Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking) from Brazil. Glenda Jackson won the Best Actress award for Elizabeth Is Missing (UK) while the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series award was won by Responsible Child.