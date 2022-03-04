Jaipur has the best behaved Uber passengers

Pink city Jaipur has the best behaved commuters in India, according to ride-sharing app Uber. With an average rider rating of 4.82, the city has topped Uber’s list of top 15 rider ratings.

Door slam, a no-no

Uber has a two-way rating system where riders and drivers can rate each other out of a maximum score of 5 on the basis of their behaviour and overall experience. A rider’s rating is an average of the ratings received from drivers in the last 500 trips and is measured out of five stars. Some of the factors affecting rider ratings include short wait times, courtesy, safety. Interestingly, Uber drivers have consistently cited door slams as a reason for why they deducted stars from a rider’s rating.

Jaipur was followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Patna, both securing the second rank on the list with an equal average rider rating. Eastern metropolises Guwahati and Kolkata were at the bottom of the table. While Guwahati took the 15 th spot with an average rider rating of 4.66, Kolkata was ranked 14 th.

Other cities on the top 15 list include Kochi, Ludhiana, Indore, Pune, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Mysore, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. Cities with equal average rider ratings have been ranked together.

Rider review

Uber uses ratings as feedback on the riders and drivers using the app

Recently, Uber also enabled riders to see how their rating was calculated and access a complete breakdown of their ratings in the app’s Privacy Center. Users can now access a breakdown of their average rating, including how many drivers gave them a 5-star rating, how many handed out the single star, and so on.

In addition to viewing their ratings, users can also review their past trip information, payment details, and control marketing preferences. “We believe that riders should have more visibility and transparency regarding their data. By providing riders with this information, we hope to encourage positive interactions between riders and drivers,” the company said in a media statement.

Uber uses ratings as feedback on the riders and drivers using the app. There have been instances where rider feedback has led to the deactivation of a partner from the Uber system or served as a validation of the driver’s good service. In the case of riders too, steps like temporary cooling off periods or barring a rider from using the app have been taken in response to their inappropriate or unsafe behaviour.