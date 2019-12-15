Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World 2019

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh has bagged the Miss World 2019 crown at an annual beauty pageant held here, with India’s Suman Rao becoming second runners-up.
The 23-year-old Jamaican was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by British television personality Piers Morgan, held at ExceL London here on Saturday.
Born to her Indo-Caribbean father Bradshaw Singh and African-Caribbean mother Jahrine Bailey, Singh is a student of women’s studies and psychology at Florida State University and she aspires to be a medical doctor.
During the competition, she earned a resounding applause from audiences for singing Whitney Houston’s hit “I Have Nothing”. The Jamaican was crowned by last year’s winner, Vanessa Ponce de Leon of Mexico.
Singh celebrated her win on Instagram, expressing gratitude to her fellow Jamaicans for “believing in me”.
“My heart is filled with love and gratitude. Thank you so much for believing in me. You pushed me to believe in myself. I am not only honoured but humbled to be the 69th Miss World.
“Thank you to my family and to my friends. The love and support you poured into me now allows me to pour into the world. My mother @jahrinebailey, I love you I love you I love you. I wish to become even half the woman you are. You are my strength, my number one supporter/cheerleader/fan and my absolute best friend,” she said.
Singh also urged girls all around the world to believe in themselves and their dreams.
“Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. It’s for you to truly understand that no matter where you’re from and the cards you’re dealt in life - your dreams are valid. You have a PURPOSE,” she added.
Singh is the fourth Jamaican to win the coveted pageant. The country has previously won Miss World titles in 1963, 1976 and 1993.
She was closely followed by France’s Ophely Mezino, who was adjudged first runners-up, while India’s Suman Rao was declared second runners-up.
Rao, 20, a CA student hailing from Rajasthan, was crowned Miss India World 2019 in June this year.
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...