Holding that Kerala Blog Express (KBE) is not just a blogging trip, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said it aims to inspire and invite travellers around the world to get a first-hand experience of the magic of Kerala.

Flagging off the 7th edition of KBE, Riyas said it is a celebration of Kerala’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and warm hospitality.

KBE is a unique campaign initiated by Kerala Tourism that sets top travel bloggers from across the globe on a two-week-long road trip across the State. As they travel on a luxury bus, exploring curated destinations in Kerala over two weeks, they will create stories and other content for social media platforms.

Unique journey

Around 30 content creators have been chosen from a pool of talented applicants for KBE and they will record their inspiring experiences of travelling through Kerala, interacting with locals, relishing the rich and diverse cuisine and immersing themselves in Kerala’s unique cultural realm.

Also read: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam supports Kerala’s ‘Cinema Tourism’ project

According to him, the annual event, organised by the Department of Tourism, promises an extraordinary journey through the captivating landscapes and cultural wonders of Kerala.

“The unique trip invites influential storytellers from around the world for embarking on a two-week-long adventure showcasing the essence of God’s Own Country. They will experience the state’s stunning backwaters, pristine beaches, lush green hills, rich heritage and vibrant traditions,” he said.

He said the customised KBE luxury coach festooned with Kerala Tourism’s campaign logo and message will travel the length and breadth of Kerala, creating a perfect visual presence and it will serve as a travelling ambassador.

The Minister said Kerala Tourism has meticulously planned a diverse range of activities and experiences showcasing the true essence of Kerala.

Creating content

Riyas also called for following the #KeralaBlogExpress7 tag on social media to stay updated with the bloggers’ journey.

Kerala Tourism Secretary K Biju said KBE is a specially curated programme in which each one of the bloggers will be travelling to different locations and taking back memories .

Kerala Tourism Director P B Nooh said in the next two weeks, the bloggers will come up with answers to the query why Kerala is called ‘God’s Own Country.’

Also read: Kerala scales up Gulf campaign to promote monsoon tourism

Around 30 social media content creators from different countries are participating in the KBE 2023. They will be travelling to various destinations in the State on a luxury bus till July 26 for creating content for social media platforms.

Two of the travel bloggers are Indians and others are from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Italy, Romania, USA, UK, Netherlands, Canada, Kenya, South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Turkey, and Colombia.