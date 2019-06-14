Lahiri shoots 74, lies 98th

Anirban Lahiri shot a disappointing three-over 74, which at one stage seemed to be getting worse after being four-over through the first three holes. Opening with two bogeys and a double bogey, the Indian ace, in his fifth year on the PGA Tour, finished with 74 in Tied-98thplace and needs a strong second round to make his first cut in three US Open appearances.

After a nightmarish start, Lahiri stemmed the rot with nine straight pars before another bogey on his 13th hole (fourth of the Pebble Beach course) to go to five-over. But he holed three birdies in a row to bring some respectability to his card before a closing bogey for a 74.