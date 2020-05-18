Michael Jordan’s game-work, autographed sneakers auctioned for a record-breaking $560,000

A pair of sneakers worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan in his glory days was sold for a record-breaking price of $560,000 on Sunday at an auction.

The pair of sneakers were sold for more than four times the estimated price at an auction by Sotheby’s, according to media reports.

The “Air Jordan 1s,” were autographed shoes custom-made in the Chicago Bulls colours- white, black and red for the basketball star in sizes 13 and 13.5. The boots were made in 1985, a period from the basketball star’s glory days.

The auction for the “Air Jordan 1s,” began a week ago in New York. Sotheby’s had earlier estimated the price of the shoes as $150,000, Bloomberg reported.

The record of the highest bid for sneakers was earlier held by the auctioneer Sotheby’s itself. The Air Jordans have broken the record of one of Nike’s first sneakers "Moon Shoe," a pair of which was sold for $437,000 in July 2019 at Sotheby's.

The “Air Jordan 1s” are from Jordan Geller’s collection. Geller is a collector and founder of the world’s first sneaker museum Shoezeum, Sotheby’s had said.

The sale brought in light the massive popularity of the NBA star, especially after the release of his ESPN/Netflix documentary, "The Last Dance.” The series documents the journey of the basketball player and his team, the Chicago Bulls.

The 10-part series focuses on Jordan’s career and the Chicago Bulls journey chasing their sixth NBA championship in the 1997-98 season.

The series garners over 6 million viewers each week, Bloomberg reported.