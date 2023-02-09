Muthoottu Royal Gold, the new flagship of Muthoottu M Mathew Group, has announced the launch of its special Limited edition 24ct gold coins - “Love Bits Coins”.

Gearing up for the season of love, the coins are crafted to win hearts this Valentine’s Day. The launch of “Love Bits Coins” symbolising Valentine’s Day was inaugurated by Mathew Muthoottu- Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd (MMFL) and Arlin Anna Philip- Founder, Muthoottu Royal Gold in the presence of Nizzy Mathew-Chairperson and Wholetime Director (MMFL), PE Mathai- CEO (MMFL), and Jisson Thomas- AVP.

Muthoottu Royal Gold, has also announced a new range of exquisitely crafted jewellery as a part of the Valentine’s collection. The exquisitely crafted jewellery comprises exceptional artisans’ cut bangles, hand-crafted shimmering rings, radiant and delicate pendants, and stylish and glitzy studs to form symbols of love. Keeping up with the 2023 current trends, the collection provides a variety of finely crafted refreshing design jewelleries crafted in 22K gold.

The special Valentine’s Day edition composes of 24ct gold coins put together with a perfect blend of love, a huge heart, a cupid, and a love letter carried by 2 love balloons. The limited edition offers pocket-friendly, 0.5 gm, and 1 gm 24ct coins that anyone can gift their loved ones, to express their affection this Valentine’s Day.

