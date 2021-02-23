Netflix launches a new download feature

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Netflix is introducing a new feature that will automatically download recommended content that a user may like.
Netflix introduced a Smart Downloads feature which downloaded the episodes of a series as and when a user finished watching it while deleting the watched episode from Downloads.
Now, the streaming platform is introducing a 'Downloads For You' feature which will automatically download recommended movies or shows based on future preferences to their mobile device in a bid to make it easier for users to discover and watch content.
Users can toggle on the ‘Downloads For You’ feature on their mobile device from the Downloads tab.
They can also choose the amount of content that they want to be downloaded to their device overall with options for 1GB, 3GB, or 5GB.
The feature has been rolled out to Netflix users on Android globally and will be tested on iOS soon, Netflix said.
