Netflix partners with Microsoft for ad-supported subscription plan

Netflix has partnered with Microsoft for its new consumer subscription plan. After reporting a drop in customers, the streaming service provider hinted at a low-cost ad-supported plan early this year in addition to the existing ad-free basic, standard and premium plans.

Reportedly, Netflix has been approaching companies including Google and Comcast to support its ad-supporting streaming tier, expected to be available to customers by the end of 2022.

“Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner,” said Greg Peters, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, Netflix.

Netflix said the technology giant has the proven ability to support its advertising needs.

Microsoft said the announcement endorses its approach to privacy, built on protecting customers’ information.

“Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members,” Netflix’s Peters wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft added that advertisers “will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory.”

