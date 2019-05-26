Orchha town in Madhya Pradesh makes it to tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
The architectural heritage of Orchha town in Madhya Pradesh which depict peculiar style of the Bundela dynasty have been included in the tentative list of the UNESCO’s world heritage sites following a proposal sent by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the United Nations (UN) body.
The ASI had sent a proposal to the UNESCO on April 15, 2019 to include the sites in its list, an ASI official said.
According to the rules, to be a part of UNESCO’s World Heritage sites, the heritage or any historical site first has to be on the tentative list. After it makes to the tentative list, another proposal is sent to the UNESCO, the official said.
The ASI in its earlier proposal had requested to include Orchha in the list of cultural heritage.
Orchha is situated on the banks of the Betwa river. It is located around 80 km away from Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh and 15 km from Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh. Orchha was built by king Rudra Pratap Singh of Bundela dynasty in the 16th century. The ancient town is famous for its Chaturbhuj Temple, Orchha fort complex, Raja Mahal among others.
The Bundela architecture has Mughal influence since the two dynasties were very close. The famous King of Bundela dynasty Veer Singh Dev was a close friend of Mughal emperor Jahangir and fought wars as Akbar’said.
Orchha is also famous for its two elevated minaret called Saavan and Bhadon and its four palaces -- Jahangir Palace, Raj Mahal, Sheesh Mahal and Rai Praveen Mahal -- and for its concept of open bungalows, stone work windows, animal statues depicting the culture of Bundelkhand.
It is the only place in India where Lord Ram is worshipped as a king with a dedicated temple in his name called Sri Ram Raja Mandir.
