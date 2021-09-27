Over 50% of new Airbnb Hosts in India are millennials

Over 50 per cent of new Airbnb Hosts in India in the first half of 2021 were millennials aged between 25-40 years, and these hosts collectively earned over ₹2.6 crore in H1 2021 from welcoming guests on the platform claimed the American holiday rental company.

According to its trends report released on Monday, farm stays are the most wish-listed unique accommodation type, followed by cottages, earth houses, and treehouses among Indians. Sustainable travel is on the rise with most guests having actively sought eco-friendly features when choosing their accommodations.

“Indian travellers are continuing to enjoy travel to domestic destinations. This means that more people have looked at exploring newer destinations adjacent to metros, in the hills, and in off the beaten path destinations that offer local experiences. Searches for international locales are also rising as more places start to lift restrictions,” it said.

According to Airbnb India data, travellers are uncovering new stay experiences when they travel. The Flexible Destinations feature on the Airbnb platform is also helping travellers explore and spotlight interesting places near and far. In addition, our data show rising interest in unique accommodations.

Commenting on these trends, Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, “Demand for travel is picking up, and the sector is showing positive signs of being able to meet the challenge of recovery. Indian travellers are ever-eager to identify unique accommodations they may not have experienced before. Travellers are also becoming increasingly aware of sustainable travel and of making environment friendly choices when travelling.”

According to its data, ‘unique listings’ hosts from India have collectively earned more than INR 3.2 crore since the pandemic’s start that is between March 11, 2020 to April 30, 2021.

The top five states where these new Hosts were based are Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. These Airbnb Hosts collectively earned over ₹2.6 crore in H1 2021 (January 2021 - June 2021) from welcoming guests on the platform, it added.