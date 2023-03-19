Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has praised the New Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Twitter, captioning it as better than anywhere in the world.

Here’s what Sharma shared:

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway, the 1,386 km stretch, will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, and travel time by 50 per cent.

The expressway will six States — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. 

According to reports, the expressway’s Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section from Dausa in Rajasthan was thrown open to public on February 12, 2023.

