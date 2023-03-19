Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has praised the New Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Twitter, captioning it as better than anywhere in the world.

Here’s what Sharma shared:

What a feeling !

You have to come here believe it. Way better than anywhere in world 👍🏼#IncredibleIndiapic.twitter.com/xG6V0K02Qx — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) March 16, 2023

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway, the 1,386 km stretch, will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, and travel time by 50 per cent.

The expressway will six States — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

According to reports, the expressway’s Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section from Dausa in Rajasthan was thrown open to public on February 12, 2023.

Also read: How to set alert to book movie tickets on Paytm

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit