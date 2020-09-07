Reliance-backed Fynd launches mobile game to encourage social distancing

Reliance-backed eCommerce platform Fynd has launched a new hyper-casual game titled ‘Social Doori’ to encourage social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hypercasual game is based on an Avatar selected by the user. Being positioned in a public place, the Avatar would engage the player by guiding on various safety measures, including maintaining safe social distance, among others.

“During the lockdown, our team started experimenting with games to encourage people to stay safe from Covid-19. We think this is an engaging way to share information about the social distancing measures,” said Farooq Adam, Co-founder at Fynd.

The company has launched the mobile game as part of its Save the World initiative that aims to “ to spread awareness about Covid-19 and to encourage social distancing through the game experience.”

The company in April had launched cross-platform game ‘Corona Striker,’ built on the theme of the global coronavirus pandemic as part of this initiative.

Corona Striker is built as such that the player has to battle a “monster” resembling the corona “virus” to prevent the infection from spreading across the globe.

Social Doori will be available on the MyJio App.