Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ to premiere on Amazon Prime on March 31

Amazon Prime Video will premiere Sharmaji Namkeen, late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film on March 31. Kapoor, the heartthrob for many growing up in the 1970s and 80s, passed away at the age of 67 at a Mumbai hospital in April 2020. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018.

The film marks Kapoor’s last project. However, since he passed away before completing the film, Paresh Rawal had stepped into the role to complete the film. The film also stars Juhi Chawla.

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures and directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia. It is a “light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man,” an official release from Excel Entertainment had said.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia. Kapoor had begun his career as a child artiste in Raj Kapoor’s Shri 420, followed by Mera Naam Joker. It was his debut as the lead in the 1973 blockbuster Bobby that made him one of Bollywood’s favourite romantic heroes for almost three decades.

He delivered many hits early in his career, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Chandni, Heena, Bol Radha Bol and Saagar, starring in almost 100 films.