Schools closed, we’re open: Audible on the launch free stories for children amidst coronavirus

Audible announced on March 19 the launch of Audible Stories, a service to provide audiobooks to small children and teens for free until the coronavirus pandemic persists. Audible has announced the service as schools are temporarily shut in the wake of coronavirus, as per the company’s official release.

Audible said in a statement: "For as long as schools are closed, we're open.”

The company added that from March 19, kids everywhere can instantly stream the wide collection of stories, including titles across six different languages. The company stated: “This will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids.”

The Audible Stories service has gone live on its official website and can also be accessed on its mobile apps.

The Stories portal contains hundreds of audiobooks, from folk tales and fairy tales to small children's books. The story portal also includes elementary school reading material and literary classics, ZDNet reported.

Select titles include the likes of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," Herman Melville's "Moby Dick," Jack London's "White Fang," William Shakespeare's "Hamlet," and A.A. Milne's "Winnie the Pooh."

The Amazon-owned company noted that the titles have been precisely selected by the editors to offer children and teens with “mix of education, entertainment, and general-interest titles."

Audiobooks are currently available in six languages -- English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Japanese.

Audible added in the official release: "We hope that Audible Stories will offer children-and everyone-some respite during these unsettling times.”

In its tweet, the company added: Stories entertain. They teach. They keep young minds active, alert, and engaged.