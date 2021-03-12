Spotify rolls out 12 Indian languages on mobile app

Spotify has rolled out support for 12 Indian languages on mobile.

Last month at its Stream On event, Spotify had announced that it would make its audio streaming subscription service available in 36 new languages.

Now, it has launched 12 Indian languages on the Spotify mobile app. Spotify’s mobile experience will be available in a total of 62 languages, the company had announced.

These include Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Bengali.

The expansion will help the platform create a more localised experience for its users and give more listeners access to Spotify in their native tongue.

Spotify last month completed two years in India. The platform moving forward will also focus on more localised experiences along with global expansion.

Amarjit Singh Batra, Managing Director - India, Spotify had said, “Over two years, we’ve gained insights on how our listeners here consume music and podcasts and tapped into these learnings to establish a deep relationship with listeners, creators, and brands. Through 2020, we dove deeper into local languages and regions with our communication, content, and curation. As a result, Spotify was streamed in over 3000 cities in India.”

“Spotify is deeply invested in the global audio streaming ecosystem and aims to become the world's first true audio platform. To make this happen in India, we are building a borderless audio ecosystem at two levels - a seamless experience at a local level, through our product, content, and access to the right tools, and at a global level, through strategic interventions where we can take Indian talent to international listeners. We are here for the long term, and there is no doubt that India has been one of our fastest growing and most important markets”, Gustav Gyllenhammar, VP - Markets & Subscriber Growth at Spotify had said last month.

In addition to the 12 new Indian languages, Spotify’s mobile app will also now support languages such as Romanian, Swahili, Slovenian, Filipino, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese for Portugal, among others.