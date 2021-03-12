Spotify rolls out 12 Indian languages on mobile app

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Spotify has rolled out support for 12 Indian languages on mobile.
Last month at its Stream On event, Spotify had announced that it would make its audio streaming subscription service available in 36 new languages.
Now, it has launched 12 Indian languages on the Spotify mobile app. Spotify’s mobile experience will be available in a total of 62 languages, the company had announced.
These include Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Bengali.
The expansion will help the platform create a more localised experience for its users and give more listeners access to Spotify in their native tongue.
Spotify last month completed two years in India. The platform moving forward will also focus on more localised experiences along with global expansion.
Amarjit Singh Batra, Managing Director - India, Spotify had said, “Over two years, we’ve gained insights on how our listeners here consume music and podcasts and tapped into these learnings to establish a deep relationship with listeners, creators, and brands. Through 2020, we dove deeper into local languages and regions with our communication, content, and curation. As a result, Spotify was streamed in over 3000 cities in India.”
“Spotify is deeply invested in the global audio streaming ecosystem and aims to become the world's first true audio platform. To make this happen in India, we are building a borderless audio ecosystem at two levels - a seamless experience at a local level, through our product, content, and access to the right tools, and at a global level, through strategic interventions where we can take Indian talent to international listeners. We are here for the long term, and there is no doubt that India has been one of our fastest growing and most important markets”, Gustav Gyllenhammar, VP - Markets & Subscriber Growth at Spotify had said last month.
In addition to the 12 new Indian languages, Spotify’s mobile app will also now support languages such as Romanian, Swahili, Slovenian, Filipino, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese for Portugal, among others.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...