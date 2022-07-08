Street car racing comes to India in a gender-equal event

Starting November 11, street car racing will be a reality in India. Indian motorsports company, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), is bringing the world’s best race car drivers for the Formula 3 and 4 Indian Racing Festival. Noteworthy at the event will be a race where all three genders — male, female and trans — will compete against each other.

Globally-renowned drivers including Nicki Lauda’s son Mathias Lauda, Nick Heidfeld and Katie Palmer will be participating in these races, a top official at the company said.

Affordable racing

Speaking to BusinessLine, Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman, RPPL, said he is spending ₹148 crore to organise the street race circuit to be held in Hyderabad. His prime motive in bringing car racing to India, he said, is to give a chance to budding formula drivers here at an affordable fee.

“I got the Formula 4 in India to show the kids, who are already into karting championships and have won a few races, that there is actually a career in motorsport. For them, this will be a golden opportunity where they don’t have to spend much. We are offering the driver’s (international) seat for 50 per cent of whatever the international drivers are paid ... Currently the Formula 4 seat in Europe costs ₹2.5-3.5 crore,” said Reddy. In the Asian market, the rate is around ₹3-4.5 crore.

He said typically after finishing the Gokarting and Rotax, aspiring Indian drivers have no other option but to go to Malaysia, Japan, China or to Europe. It works out very costly for them as they have to arrange their travel and accommodation for a couple of months to participate in the series.

“I am giving the seat to the international drivers for ₹1.5 crore and to the Indian drivers, I am giving it for ₹70 lakh (for Formula 3). For Formula 4, I am giving it just for ₹30-40 lakh. Additionally, for the winner of the Formula 4 championship, I am giving a free seat in Formula 4 Asia. We have a team for Formula 4 Asia and Formula 3 Asia also,” Reddy added.

No gender bias

Talking about participation of the three genders in a single race (Wolf Racing Cars), he said, “We don’t just make statements about gender equality, we are practicing it. So, for Wolf Cars, I’m getting male, female and trans drivers who are professionals.”