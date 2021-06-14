Tapping the potential of local newspapers to promote ads

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Local newspapers in the United States, like anywhere in the world, have a committed and loyal readership base. Though majority of the print avtars of such newspapers have become extinct, their online presence continue to attract the attention of readers in local communities.
Tapping this strength to promote advertisements, Brightcom, a Hyderabad-based digital marketing solutions company, launched B-local a year ago. “In one year, we see a good traction. We could build a platform where online editions of 60 prominent local publications presented a formidable offering to advertisers,” Bright group Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Reddy told BusinessLine.
Top brands like Amazon, Tencent, Ford, Best Buy, gsk, and Walt Disney saw this opportunity in connecting with the local readers and joined the platform.
"Local papers have a great connect with the people in the communities. It is an important medium for top brands to reach out to the local readers," he said. "It is a win-win for the advertisers and the online newspapers.”
Though the firm is presently focusing on expanding the platform in the United States, the company sees a huge opportunity to replicate the model in India. “For this year, we will be focusing on the US market. We will tap the opportunity in India next year,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...