Tapping the potential of local newspapers to promote ads

Local newspapers in the United States, like anywhere in the world, have a committed and loyal readership base. Though majority of the print avtars of such newspapers have become extinct, their online presence continue to attract the attention of readers in local communities.

Tapping this strength to promote advertisements, Brightcom, a Hyderabad-based digital marketing solutions company, launched B-local a year ago. “In one year, we see a good traction. We could build a platform where online editions of 60 prominent local publications presented a formidable offering to advertisers,” Bright group Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Reddy told BusinessLine.

Top brands like Amazon, Tencent, Ford, Best Buy, gsk, and Walt Disney saw this opportunity in connecting with the local readers and joined the platform.

"Local papers have a great connect with the people in the communities. It is an important medium for top brands to reach out to the local readers," he said. "It is a win-win for the advertisers and the online newspapers.”

India opportunity

Though the firm is presently focusing on expanding the platform in the United States, the company sees a huge opportunity to replicate the model in India. “For this year, we will be focusing on the US market. We will tap the opportunity in India next year,” he said.