Teams from Barclays sweep BL cerebration quiz

Preetham Upadhya from Barclays, Chennai, won the 19th edition of ‘The Cerebration BusinessLine Corporate Quiz 2022’ held in Mumbai on Sunday. Upadhya took home the prize money of ₹75,000.

The annual corporate business quiz witnessed an exponential jump in the number of participants this year with over 6,000 participants across six cities in India.

“ BusinessLine is a very cerebral brand and it is not a run-of-the-mill newspaper. The quiz, in many ways, represents the brand value of BusinessLine which is to be correct, quick and on the dot with news,” said Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine. Speaking at the finale that was held at Hotel Sahara Star, he said the quiz was of high quality and had great questions. “The quiz master made it very entertaining.”

He further stated that the next edition would be grand and should be expanded to other cities. “There is a lot of talent available in the hinterland and we need to look at expanding the quiz to other cities. I hope the next edition becomes a completely physical quiz,” he added.

‘Improving every year’

KL Raju, General Manager, Union Bank, said, “Union Bank always supports such talented people as they are the future of our nation and it is our responsibility. The questions are tough and informative in nature. The quiz is improving every year.”

“I’m elated to have won and have followed the cerebration quiz as it is a big brand and had always been an aspiration of mine. Last year, I was the first runner-up and was a college student, and this year I won the Chennai round as a corporate and now the nationals. After the regional rounds, I noticed what the quizmaster likes asking about and I tried to read up a lot,” said Barclays’ Preetham Upadhya.

Rohan Khanna who was also representing Barclays, Delhi, won the first runners-up price of ₹50,000 edging ahead of Naveen Kumar of Sai Mitra Constructions from Hyderabad. Kumar secured second runners-up prize of ₹25,000.

The quiz master Ajay Poonia’s adroit questions were refreshing, replete with quirks, and complexities that kept the teams on their toes. The audience, too, offered answers to some of the questions that the finalists could not answer.

Union Bank of India was the title sponsor of the Cerebration Quiz 2022, which was powered by ManageEngine. Parker was the writing instrument partner and Greyon Cosmetics was the associate partner of the event.