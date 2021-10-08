The potter’s wheel has slowed for Kumartuli’s Durga idol makers

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The dimly lit bylanes and rain soaked roads of Kumartuli — Kolkata’s historic district of potters on the banks of the Hooghly river — is abuzz with activity this Durga Puja. “There is no extra stock (unsold idols),” says artisan Sujit Pal. But still he and his brothers have little to cheer.
There was a time when getting a Kumartuli artisan to design a Durga idol was seen as a status symbol. But, for the second year in a row, orders for the Durga idols are down — by 30-40 per cent — and international orders have been at their lowest, up to 50 per cent of normal years. Most sales have been on a no-profit-no-loss basis like last year.
According to the idol-makers, the average price this year has been hovering at ₹70,000, down from the pre-pandemic levels of ₹1.2 lakh.
On the other hand, they say raw material costs — jute, rope and coir, mud, adhesives, among others — have risen by 20-40 per cent. Sujit, the treasurer of the Kumartuli Mritsilpa Sanskriti Samity,the largest artisan organisation, says that in 2019, orders touched 4,000-5,000 idols. They halved in 2020. This year, the 100 odd potters’ studios here have got 3,000 orders.
Until 2019, when Bengal’s ₹30,000-crore-plus Puja economy was booming, big orders would start as early as March. This year, orders remained subdued till July-end.
Artisans have cut back on helpers. They say several buyers have opted for smaller idol sizes. Several puja organisers are placing orders with local artisans (non-Kumartulis), who are at least 40 per cent cheaper.
Normally, at least 40 per cent orders come from non-Kolkata clubs and puja organisers.
But this year orders from North Bengal districts have practically dried up.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...