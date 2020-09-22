These ‘Friends’ are all Black!

Covid churn
The hit television series Friends is getting a reimagined all-Black cast, with actor Gabrielle Union hosting a live table read of an episode from the sitcom on Tuesday.
Sterling K Brown, Uzo Aduba, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope will be playing the six lead characters in the re-enactment of the episode titled ‘The One Where No One’s Ready’ from the third season of the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004.
Salli Richardson-Whitfield is set to direct the hour-long virtual read, reported Variety.
Brown will play Ross, Aduba is Phoebe, Sampson is Joey, Bathe is Rachel, Pope is Chandler, and Hinds will essay the role of Monica.
The roles were originally played by David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox.
The live-read is a part of the ‘Zoom Where It Happens’ series, which Tracee Ellis Ross and company started earlier this month with the Golden Girls re-enactment.
This is not the first all-Black reimagination of Friends. In 2017, Jay-Z created a Friends remake for his Moonlight music video with Black artists Jerrod Carmichael, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, LaKeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Howery.
