A lifetime experience of tiger sighting

Monday's tiger census report, which shows a more than doubling of their numbers in the country since 2006, is probably the most heartwarming bit of information to come out in recent times. More so, for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts like my family and myself.

The survey showed that the tiger population were steadily increasing since 2006 – from 1,411 in 2006 to 1,706 four years later to 2,226 in 2014 and 2,967 last year.

While this is no doubt wonderful news, there is great cause for alarm too. Tigers need their territory and they need prey. As tigers roam around, there is bound to be human-animal conflict. The core and buffer zones in the tiger reserves need to be better managed. It is also perhaps time to rope in the private sector to create new tiger reserves or at least use the latest in technology to make sure the tigers stay safe and their numbers grow. The villages surrounding the tiger reserves play an important part in the conservation efforts; after all, the vehicle drivers and guides are from these villages. At no cost should night traffic be allowed through tiger reserves. In quite a few of them, public roads pass through the forests.

Visitors to the park need to be educated on forest etiquette – no talking loudly, especially on your mobile phone; no getting out of the vehicle to take a selfie, as has been reported in quite a few forests; and, no littering the place with leftovers.

We have been to nearly 10 tiger and wildlife sanctuaries in India. On each visit, we tell ourselves that the visit is not just about sighting a tiger. There are other animals and birds. There are the majestic elephants, the shy bears, the massive gaurs, the elusive leopards, fleet-footed spotted deer, ever-alert sambar and the large nilgai. The forests are rich in bird life too. There are serpent eagles, fish owls, vultures, hornbills, jungle fowls and the smallest ones like bee eaters, orioles and kingfishers. You will need an alert and trained guide to help you to spot a nightjar or a stone curlew. You can enjoy all these.

But the moment you spot a tiger, or you see a group in another vehicle in the forest that tells you that they spotted a female tiger and her cubs at some point, all this is forgotten. You are keen to get to that spot as quickly as possible.

The tiger is not just majestic. It knows it owns the jungle. In Tadoba this March, on our first safari into the forest, an alert guide pointed to a tiger visible behind the bamboo bushes. Everything came to a standstill. There he was, over two years old, as our well-informed guide told us, anxiously peering at us from the safety of the bushes. Cameras clicked. The cub has just left his mother and is striking out on his own, the guide told us.

Later, when we showed the photographs to wildlife researchers at the resort we were staying in, they were thrilled. They had not seen him before in this area, they said. After they checked with Wildlife Institute resources, they were convinced that this tiger was from a different zone within the forest and, after leaving his mother, was marking his territory.

The next three safaris into the forest were “dry” -- that is how those who don't sight a tiger describe the trips. You get anxious and tell the driver and guide to take a different route. All to no avail. You see birds and other animals, including the gaurs at close range. Nothing interests you. Just when you have lost all hope, with just one more day to go before you leave Tadoba, early in the morning, you strike Gold. An entire convoy of rickety Maruti Gypsys, make a beeline for the spot where Choti Tara – that is how the forest guides have named the mother tiger; she Tara’s daughter and hence Choti Tara – is sighted with her three cubs. One cub peers out from behind a bamboo thicket, two others and the mother are sleeping and partly visible. Each Gypsy driver tries to get his vehicle into the best possible position so that his grateful passengers can get a better view. Digital cameras go click-click-click. You crane your neck, stand on the seat or, if you are a little younger, perch yourself on the cross beams that are meant for the canvas rooftop to come on when needed, just so that you can see the tiger a little better.

However long you see a tiger, you will never be satisfied. After spending quite a while with Choti Tara and her three cubs, our driver and guide, much to our chagrin, decided to go to some other spot. How grateful we were that they did so. As the vehicle came around a bend in the bumpy road, there sitting in the open was a majestic adult male tiger. Ours was among the first few vehicles to reach the spot and how lucky we were. Chota Matka was his name – again named so because he was a son of Matkasur – was oblivious to the surrounding excitement. . Or, even if he was aware, he just couldn't care. His demeanour was one of I am the Boss here and I do exactly what I want. The atmosphere was electric. Every movement of his neck or whenever he opened his mouth as if to growl, showing his fangs, cameras clicked. He sat there for almost an hour, radio-collared and majestic. He got up, came perilously close to one of the parked vehicles. All of our hearts must have missed a beat or two. He didn't care. He sniffed the air and nonchalantly walked away. Barring the digital cameras making a noise, there was no forest noise to be heard – no chirping of the small birds, none of the alarm sounds of the spotted deer or the warning calls of the monkeys or the peacocks. It was pin-drop silence. That is when we realised what the description electric atmosphere meant. You are captivated by the animal's majesticity. You cannot take your eyes off it even for a second.

And, after Chota Matka left, we did spot a few birds that we had not seen before. No one cared. All thoughts were about the wonderful male tiger, about four years old, that had made the trip to Tadoba worth it.