Top searches during lockdown include AC, computer services, packers & movers: Study

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 04, 2020 Published on June 04, 2020

Sulekha, an AI-driven tech platform for expert services, has revealed trends and insight about the service categories that have witnessed a surge since the lockdown. This study is based on visits and searches by nearly 98,000 users across Indian cities that landed on Sulekha between March 23 and May 11, as per the company’s official release.

According to the study, top services people searched for during the lockdown were AC Dealers, Computer Repair & Services, and Packers/ Movers. Chennai and Delhi lead the demand for online services during the lockdown.

Key findings of the study showed that AC dealers have witnessed a growth of 346 per cent followed by Packers and Movers (282 per cent) and mobile phone services (230 per cent).

Service categories such as vehicle rentals, drivers, and home electronics & appliances dealers grew overall by 180 per cent. This could be due to people stranded in one city looking for intra and intercity travel options, the company analysed.

In the wake of work from home, requests for computer repair and services category has grown by 118 per cent.

The top 5 cities that are leading in online searches across service categories include Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The online requests for the top 5 cities grew by 50 per cent.

Satya Prabhakar, Founder & CEO, Sulekha, said, “Covid-19 has influenced some interesting trends in demand for services. Since the lockdown began, we have seen an increase in certain service categories such as Internet Service providers and Computer Repair & services. This is owing to most of the workforce working from home. Like every summer, AC dealers saw a boost in searches.”

