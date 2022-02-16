Tributes pour in for Bappi Lahiri on Twitter

Legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri, 69, who also popularised disco music in India died due to multiple health issues on Tuesday night in a Mumbai hospital.

Known as ‘The Disco King’ of India, Bappi Lahiri composed many songs and popularised the genre. He composed songs for several hit movies such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Dance Dance among others. The moment the news broke, social media was filled with tributes T

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Home Minister Amit Shah termed the great composer’s demise as “a big void”. “Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

President of India, Ram Nath Govind, tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans.”

“A legend rests in peace. Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & singer Sh Bappi Lahiri Ji. My condolences to his family, fans & admirers. Om Shanti!” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

“Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Om Shanti Dada, You will be missed,” tweeted actor Ajay Devgn.

Yuvraj Singh, former cricketer tweeted, “Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji, he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa.”

Tributes for Bappi Da were pouring in twitter which made #BappiLahiri trend on the social media platform. People across the country started sharing their favorite compositions of Bappi Lahiri, shared condolences on Twitter.