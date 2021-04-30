US: Nuclear waste tank in Washington state may be leaking

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
An underground nuclear waste storage tank in Washington state that dates to World War II appears to be leaking contaminated liquid into the ground, the US Department of Energy has said.
It's the second tank believed to be leaking waste left from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The first was discovered in 2013. Many more of the 149 single-walled storage tanks at the site are suspected of leaking.
Tank B-109, the latest suspected of leaking, holds 1,23,000 gallons (4,65,000 liters) of radioactive waste. The giant tank was constructed during the Manhattan Project that built the first atomic bombs and received waste from Hanford operations from 1946 to 1976.
The Hanford site near Richland in the southeastern part of the state produced about two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal, including the bomb dropped in 1945 on Nagasaki, Japan, and now is the most contaminated radioactive waste site in the nation.
A multi billion dollar environmental cleanup has been underway for decades at the sprawling Hanford site.
The Washington state Department of Ecology and the US Environmental Protection Agency were notified Thursday that the tank was likely leaking.
“There is no increased health or safety risk to the Hanford workforce or the public,” said Geoff Tyree, a spokesman for the Energy Department. “Contamination in this area is not new and mitigation actions have been in place for decades to protect workers, the public and the environment.” The tank had been previously emptied of pumpable liquids, leaving a small amount of liquid waste inside, the agency said. Systems in the area capture and remove contaminants that reach the groundwater and ensure the protection of the Columbia River, the agency said.
The leak from Tank B-109 was first suspected in March 2019, when there appeared to be a small drop in the level of its liquid waste. Monthly checks showed the level stable until July 2020, when another drop was detected, and the Department of Energy launched an investigation.
The state Department of Ecology said the tank is leaking about 3.5 gallons (13 litres) per day.
“It's a serious matter whenever a Hanford tank leaks its radioactive and dangerous chemical waste,” Ecology Director Laura Watson said, adding "this highlights the critical need for resources to address Hanford's aging tanks, which will continue to fail and leak over time.” The Seattle-based watchdog group Heart of America Northwest said the leak releases radioactive waste that is dangerous for hundreds to thousands of years.
“There's no such thing as a small leak from a high-level nuclear waste tank,” director Gerry Pollet said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...