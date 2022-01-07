Variety

Veteran theatre personality and former ad man Gerson da Cunha passes away

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 07, 2022

File photo of former Advertising giant Gerson Da Cunha   -  The Hindu

Gerson da Cunha had acted in plays and films such as Electric Moon (1992), Cotton Mary (1999), Asoka (2001) and Water (2005)

Gerson da Cunha, veteran theatre personality and former advertising man has passed away on Friday, January 7 in Mumbai.

“So very sorry to hear + confirm that Gerson da Cunha has passed away, bringing the final curtain down on an entire (glorious) era for his beloved Bombay,” wrote writer and photographer Vivek Menezes on Twitter.

 

A veteran theatre personality, Gerson da Cunha has acted in a host of plays and films such as Electric Moon (1992), Cotton Mary (1999), Asoka (2001) and Water (2005), among others.

He was a science graduate from the University of Bombay. De Cunha worked as a journalist for five years in the Press Trust of India–Reuters. He spent 25 years in Lintas and Hindustan Lever before heading on to work with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Latin America and New York City.

He has acted in an honorary capacity as an advisor in various union ministries and the National Technology Missions under the Cabinet Secretariat.He was also the Chief Executive of Bombay First.

Condolences began pouring in on social media for the “model Mumbaikar.”

“Mumbai First is deeply saddened to inform you of the passing away of Mr. Gerson da Cunha. Mr. Da Cunha was the first CEO of Bombay First and thereafter a very active member of the Mumbai First Governing Board. #MumbaiFirst #restinpeace,” read a tweet from Mumbai First.

 

Published on January 07, 2022

