Veteran theatre personality and former ad man Gerson da Cunha passes away

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Gerson da Cunha, veteran theatre personality and former advertising man has passed away on Friday, January 7 in Mumbai.
“So very sorry to hear + confirm that Gerson da Cunha has passed away, bringing the final curtain down on an entire (glorious) era for his beloved Bombay,” wrote writer and photographer Vivek Menezes on Twitter.
A veteran theatre personality, Gerson da Cunha has acted in a host of plays and films such as Electric Moon (1992), Cotton Mary (1999), Asoka (2001) and Water (2005), among others.
He was a science graduate from the University of Bombay. De Cunha worked as a journalist for five years in the Press Trust of India–Reuters. He spent 25 years in Lintas and Hindustan Lever before heading on to work with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Latin America and New York City.
He has acted in an honorary capacity as an advisor in various union ministries and the National Technology Missions under the Cabinet Secretariat.He was also the Chief Executive of Bombay First.
Condolences began pouring in on social media for the “model Mumbaikar.”
“Mumbai First is deeply saddened to inform you of the passing away of Mr. Gerson da Cunha. Mr. Da Cunha was the first CEO of Bombay First and thereafter a very active member of the Mumbai First Governing Board. #MumbaiFirst #restinpeace,” read a tweet from Mumbai First.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...