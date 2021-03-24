Webinar on investing in India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Chennai-based law firm AK Mylsamy Associates, has organised a webinar titled --Investing in India: Recent Initiatives, on Thursday. This is being held against the backdrop of increasing interests shown by Japanese businesses in India, says a press release from the firm.
The Webinar is co-hosted by the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization-ITPO, Tokyo [‘UNIDO’] and is supported by Invest India, India’s National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency.
The keynote address will be delivered by the Consul General of India, Osaka and Kobe followed by interesting sessions including on the Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy 2021 and will conclude with the closing remarks of Mr. Yuko Yasunaga, Head of UNIDO.
The Webinar will showcase India as an Investment destination and is expected to provide a major boost to attract Japanese Investments, business from Japan and Joint Ventures for Indian businesses.
