Women are more vulnerable to Covid-19 in India: Report

Apple’s iPad Pro 2020 12.9-inch review: Versatility meets power
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
According to global data, out of the 56 countries (including India) around 48 of them show that more men are getting infected with virus. It further disclosed that more men are dying from Covid-19 than women around the world.
Sabra Klein, a scientist who studies sex differences in viral infections at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, says "being male is as much a risk factor for the coronavirus as being old".
However, a recent report published by the BBC claimed otherwise for India.
New research by a group of scientists in India and the US shows that although men make up the majority of infections, women face a higher risk of dying from the coronavirus than men.
The study, based on Covid-19 deaths in India until May 20, shows early estimates that 3.3 per cent of all women contracting the infection were dying compared to 2.9 per cent of all men. India had a fatality rate of 3.1 per cent when the study was conducted, reported by the BBC.
In the 40-49 age group, 3.2 per cent of the infected women have died, compared to 2.1 per cent of men. Only females have died in the 5-19 age group.
According to SV Subramanian, a professor of population health at Harvard University and one of the leader authors of the study, two set of metrics conflated to find the rate - mortality risk and mortality burden. Mortality risk measures the probability of death in a specific group- in this case, the total number of deaths of women divided by confirmed infections among women.
On the other hand, the mortality burden gives you the number of deaths among women as a percentage share of the total deaths, both men and women.
Subramanian says that for the large part, the statistics have looked at the latter - men having a greater share of total deaths (63 per cent in India, hewing to international data) - but "inferred the former risk."
"Our overall conclusion is that, when infected, women do not seem to have any specific survival advantage [in India]," says Subramanian.
"How much of this can be attributable to biological factors and how much of this is associated with social factors is unclear. Gender can be a critical factor in Indian settings," he told BBC.
But the findings in India stood juxtaposed to the majority of the countries in the world.
However, men are more likely to suffer from co-morbidities, including cardiovascular disease, and hypertension, says Kunihiro Matsushita, a professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Men also smoke more than women in many countries, and some studies have shown that men wash their hands less frequently than women.
Scientists also believe that women have a lower mortality risk because of sturdier immune defenses. And have hormones like estrogen which has "beneficial effects on upper and lower airways and is associated with stimulation of the immune response to upper airway infections".
"In that regard, a higher case fatality rate in women than men in this report is certainly unique," Matsushita told BBC. But, he also suggested that the study needs to be scrutinized in the context of how Covid-19 is diagnosed in India.
The report hypothesized that in India, women outlive men, and hence, there are more older women than men. It could also be one of the reasons behind more deaths in women. Also, women in India are more likely to delay going to doctors and often self-medicate at home. So, they may get tested late.
Homemaker caregivers are also susceptible to viruses as they are undernourished, cooped up in unhygienic and ill-ventilated dwellings, and nursing the sick - died than men.
"We need to dissect the gender data to find out more about what's going on," says T Jacob John, a retired professor of virology at Christian Medical College, Vellore.
Researchers agree. "We will keep a close watch and keep updating the results," Subramanian said, BBC reported.
India has added 14,821 new cases as the infections in India rose to over 4.25 lakh. Of the 4,25,282 cases, 1,74,387 are active infections, while 2,37,196 patients have been discharged. The toll stands at 13,699.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
The rupee (INR), after ending last week by half a per cent lower, has today opened on a flat note against the ...
Even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the markets, the gems and jewellery industry was reeling in FY20 due to ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...