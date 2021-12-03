Variety

Zee Studios releases NFT collectible based on Marathi film Pandu

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 03, 2021

The collectible is a custom-made original GIF from the film minted on Polygon MATIC blockchain.

Zee Studios launched its first NFT collectible based on a Marathi film Pandu on NFT marketplace NFTically, alongside the film’s theatrical release. The film features Maharashtra's favourite stars Bhau Kadam and Kaushal Badrike and is directed by Viju Mane.

The collectible is a custom-made original GIF from the film minted on Polygon MATIC blockchain. The alliance was facilitated by Mumbai-based marketing dignitary EMC Worldwide.

Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, NFTically said, “We, at NFTically, are elated to have partnered with ZEE Studios for this first-of-a-kind collectible launch on the platform. Regional movie makers and creators choosing to release non-fungible tokens is a testament to its ever-increasing reach. Our vision with NFTically is to empower entertainers, artists and creators to reach a global audience while getting remunerative gains for their creations. This drop will not just be a step towards that, but will also set a precedent for the future where the entertainment industry and NFT space are bound to be in beautiful synergy.”

Within last two months, NFTically has witnessed a 220% growth in the number of unique registered users/wallets.

Published on December 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

entertainment and leisure
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like