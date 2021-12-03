Zee Studios releases NFT collectible based on Marathi film Pandu

Zee Studios launched its first NFT collectible based on a Marathi film Pandu on NFT marketplace NFTically, alongside the film’s theatrical release. The film features Maharashtra's favourite stars Bhau Kadam and Kaushal Badrike and is directed by Viju Mane.

The collectible is a custom-made original GIF from the film minted on Polygon MATIC blockchain. The alliance was facilitated by Mumbai-based marketing dignitary EMC Worldwide.

Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, NFTically said, “We, at NFTically, are elated to have partnered with ZEE Studios for this first-of-a-kind collectible launch on the platform. Regional movie makers and creators choosing to release non-fungible tokens is a testament to its ever-increasing reach. Our vision with NFTically is to empower entertainers, artists and creators to reach a global audience while getting remunerative gains for their creations. This drop will not just be a step towards that, but will also set a precedent for the future where the entertainment industry and NFT space are bound to be in beautiful synergy.”

Within last two months, NFTically has witnessed a 220% growth in the number of unique registered users/wallets.