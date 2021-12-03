Zee Studios releases NFT collectible based on Marathi film Pandu

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Zee Studios launched its first NFT collectible based on a Marathi film Pandu on NFT marketplace NFTically, alongside the film’s theatrical release. The film features Maharashtra's favourite stars Bhau Kadam and Kaushal Badrike and is directed by Viju Mane.
The collectible is a custom-made original GIF from the film minted on Polygon MATIC blockchain. The alliance was facilitated by Mumbai-based marketing dignitary EMC Worldwide.
Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, NFTically said, “We, at NFTically, are elated to have partnered with ZEE Studios for this first-of-a-kind collectible launch on the platform. Regional movie makers and creators choosing to release non-fungible tokens is a testament to its ever-increasing reach. Our vision with NFTically is to empower entertainers, artists and creators to reach a global audience while getting remunerative gains for their creations. This drop will not just be a step towards that, but will also set a precedent for the future where the entertainment industry and NFT space are bound to be in beautiful synergy.”
Within last two months, NFTically has witnessed a 220% growth in the number of unique registered users/wallets.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...