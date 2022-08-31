Vasudha Gupta appointed director-general of AIR's news services division

Senior Indian Information Service officer Vasudha Gupta was on Wednesday appointed as the director-general of the news services division of All India Radio.

Gupta, who was director-general in the Press Information Bureau, assumed charge of her new post immediately.

All India Radio Director-General N Venudhar Reddy superannuated on Wednesday.

Gupta, a 1989-batch officer, has served in various capacities in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in her over 32-year career.