Veteran BJP leader Gopalakrishna Kodgi no more

A Gopalakrishna Kodgi (93), former Vice-President of Karnataka BJP, died on Monday. He is survived by his wife and six children (including A Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco, and Kiran Kodgi, Vice-President of Karnataka State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation).

A veteran politician, A Gopalakrishna Kodgi was the Chairman of the Third Finance Commission Implementation Task Force. He was elected as MLA twice.

He was also the President of Amasebailu Charitable Trust. Under his leadership, Amasebailu became Karnataka's first solar-powered gram panchayat.

Recalling his contributions in the areas of agriculture, cooperative sector and politics, the Karnataka BJP President, Nalin Kumar Kateel, said the party and the society have lost a guiding force.