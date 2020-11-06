Warner Bros announces home release plans for Tenet

After its theatrical run across the world, including the United States, ‘Tenet’ from Warner Bros will now head to a home release in December.

After a singular theatrical run, Tenet is scheduled for a home release on December 15, Warner Bros Pictures announced on Thursday.

Unlike a majority of big-budget films, Warner Bros did not push the release of the $200-million movie to next year. The movie , after facing multiple delays, was finally released in theatres in August. It has grossed $350 million worldwide, according to a report by The Verge.

Also read: Private screenings for movie-buffs amid Covid-19

However, the movie received lacklustre response at the box office in the US and Canada. This was primarily due to the limited capacity and theatre closures owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Detroit News, the film grossed $53.8 million in the US and Canada so far.

Christopher Nolan, the director of the movie, told The Los Angeles Times that he is “worried” the studios will draw “wrong conclusions” from the release of the movie.

Also read: Amid Covid, very few plan to go to theatres in next 60 days: Survey

“Rather than looking at where the movie has worked well and how that can provide them with much-needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-Covid-19 expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding — our business, in other words,” he had said.

The movie will now be available digitally along with Blu-ray, DVD and 4K. On-demand streaming plans for the movie are yet to be announced.