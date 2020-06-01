We have fight Covid-19 with all possible tools: Rajendra Jadhav

When the first Covid-19 patient was found in Maharashtra, 62-year-old Rajendra Jadhav from the Nashik district was a worried man like all others. However, while the majority of people awaited the State and the Centre to act, Jadhav was thinking about what he can do to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“As the number of cases multiplied in urban areas, I knew that it might reach my village and other rural parts of the State. As an innovator in the fabrication sector, I was thinking of developing a sprinkling machine. Earlier I had developed sprinkler to sprinkle pesticides in the filed. I felt that the same formula could be used to make a sanitizer sprinkler,” Jadhav told BusinessLine.

It took about 25 days for Jadhav to develop a sprinkling machine. He named the machine “Yashwant”, which means “the successful one”. “The thought was simple. We have to fight Covid-19 with all possible tools and we have to innovate on our own,” he said, adding that Covid-19 or any battle has to be fought on one’s own strength.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Jadhav during his “Mann Ki Baat” address on Sunday. And since then, Jadhav is busy attending phone calls and meeting visitors.

Disinfecting machine

Jadhav’s machine has two aluminum blades fixed on opposite sides, which rotate in 180 degrees to absorb air and spray the disinfectants through nozzle using force. A 15-HP tractor is used to operate the machine and it could be used to clean up to 15-feet high walls, compounds, housing society premises, etc. The machine has a 600-litre capacity tank and could be used in small lanes to disinfect roads. It needs minimum human intervention, said Jadhav.

“It cost me ₹1.75 lakh to develop this machine. The cost went up because it was difficult to procure the required material due to lockdown. This is our fourth generation in the fabrication business, and we focus on producing small and big machines required for farming. Innovators and manufacturers have to take lead to fight current crisis,” said Jadhav, who has applied for its patent and sent the design to National Innovation Foundation (NIF).

Jadhav’s sprinkler is being currently used in Satana town. “PM Modi’s praise has attracted attention towards this machine. I am happy that I could contribute my share in the fight against Covid-19” he said.