Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the BJP government is damaging institutions in the country and promoting crony capitalism to favour a few capitalists. He assured them that if Congress comes back to power, it would ensure a fair business environment and that money would not be concentrated in a few hands.

“A lot of damage has been done to the institutional framework of our country. There has been a systematic attack on different institutions. The Press is controlled, pressurised, and threatened,” he said.

Addressing reporters at Kothur, near here, on Monday as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the media was not the only institution that was under attack. The judiciary and Bureaucracy were also under attack. “This is extremely damaging to the country. When the Congress party comes back to power, we are going to make sure that these institutions are once again freed from the grasp of the RSS and a certain independence is maintained in these institutions,” he said.

Competition stymied

The Congress leader alleged that small and medium businesses and the job creation structure of this country were being destroyed. “Today India is unable to produce jobs because there is a massive concentration of power and crony capitalism,” he criticised.

The BJP government at the Centre and the TRS government here in Telangana are favouring two or three business people by eliminating other competition and creating a monopoly in industry after industry.

“This concentration is harming the potential of companies and businesses. Their potential as companies that are not part of crony capitalism is being wiped out. We will definitely ensure that the business environment is fair and money is not concentrated the way it is being concentrated now,” he said.