Weather: Low-pressure area to form by April 30, may move towards Myanmar

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has pushed, by a day to April 30, the formation of the first low-pressure area of the pre-monsoon season over South Andaman Sea and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal. It would likely become more marked (intensified) over the same region subsequently.

Initially, it is likely to move north-northwestward (towards Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast) but would turn midway north-northeastward looking at the Myanmar-South-East Bangladesh coasts during the subsequent 3-4 days. This is the track identified with most pre-monsoon systems rearing in the Bay.

Excess pre-monsoon rain

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr is forecast over South Andaman Sea and adjoining South-East Bay from April 30 for subsequent two days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Widespread rain/thundershowers are likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with scattered heavy to very heavy falls.

The ongoing Kalbaisakhi will bring scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over East and North-East India even as pre-monsoon thunderstorms lash parts of Peninsular India. Isolated rainfall likely over the rest of the country outside Saurashtra and Kutch where dry weather is likely to prevail. The pre-monsoon season so far (March 1 to April 25) has delivered a 24 per cent excess rainfall with deficits only in Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Saurashtra and Kutch and some North-Eastern States.

Heat builds further

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures will hover above the 41-43 degree Celsius and 2-3 degree Celsius above normal during next two/three days over interior Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Telangana and North interior Karnataka. They may likely to rise by one or two degrees Celsius over Central India during next one or two days. Intensification of the system in the Bay may build further heat over Peninsular India as dry north-westerlies from hot land will get directed into it.

Continued moisture incursion, strong wind convergence and conducive upper level features due to the Kalbaisakhi season, will trigger fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity over parts of East and North-East India during next two days with peak activity over Odisha, Jharkhand and plains of West Bengal today (April 26). Isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, thunder squalls are likely over East and North-East India. Hailstorms may descend over Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Rains for TN, Kerala

Fairly widespread rainfall/thundershower activity along with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala during the next four-five days. Rainfall activity likely to continue over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry for subsequent four days. Thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall are also likely over these regions during this period.

Towards the North-West, moisture influx from the Arabian Sea and low-level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal are likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next two days. Isolated hailstorms and gusty winds are also likely over the region during this period.